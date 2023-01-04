The moment a missile fell meters away from a journalist in Ukraine

A French reporter was about to explode in Kramatorsk

When preparing for a live report already in front of the camera, A journalist was about to be hit by a Russian missileThat fell meters from the mobile site of the French channel in the Ukrainian city KramatorskIn the east of the country, where intense shelling continues from both sides.

Paul Gasnier And his companions Heloise Gregoire s Theo Palfreyfrom the programme Quotidien from the series TF1, meters away from the impact on Monday night, in an emotional moment that was recorded on video. Fortunately, the three were not injured.

Announcer Jan Barthes from France commented with a shocked face, “I did not see the picture.”

The Special Envoy recounted: “We don’t know if there were any casualties, anyway we were the only ones outside, We were in the parking lot in front of our hotelWe were there for an hour, and we were ready to be dispatched.”

“We don’t know exactly where it fell, we just know that It was so noisy, we had dust in our eyes and mouths. Part of the hotel entrance collapsed on us and windows were shattered.”

Paul Gasnier, moments before the explosion

“It was very confusing, we didn’t know exactly what happened. We were very scared, but we are all safeconfirmed Gasnier, who admitted his “hands were still shaking a little bit.”

After the explosion, the team takes refuge somewhere other than a hotel. “We have followed journalists who have taken refuge in a church a little further away, in another part of Kramatorsk, so now I am in the building of a religious complex,” he said.

German newspaper reporter Build He was slightly wounded by shrapnel from the bombing itself.

journalists from France Press agency In the Kramatorsk region, the de facto capital of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, four loud explosions were reported on Monday night.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on social media Monday that it had carried out attacks near that city and in the Kharkiv region, where it said it had killed “more than 70 foreign mercenaries”.

