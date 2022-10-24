The millionaire business that Adela Noriega shares with her supposed son with Salinas de Gortari

She stands out as one of the most beloved actresses in Mexican soap operas, Rahil Adela Noriega From the small Mexican screen gave way to many rumors regarding the private life of the actress. It is currently known that the series queen lives in Miami, and she also has Business Millionaire who – which Share with the assumption Son Which he had in 1990 with Salt flats in Gortari.

In the nineties, in Adela Noriega He was romantically linked to Salt flats in Gortariso there are many media outlets that guarantee that the Mexican actress will get Son With the former president of Mexico. According to accounts and other unknowns in Noriega’s life, his 32-year-old brother Alejandro has been said to be his son, as a result of the relationship with Gortari, which is also a rumour.

This is the millionaire business that Adela Noriega shares with her supposed son Salinas de Gortari

With the information disclosed in the Gossip No Like program, allegedly Son From Adela Noriega s Salt flats in Gortari He is currently 32 years old, who runs Business Millionaire who – which Share with his mother”. The business consists of a real estate company, which is why he spends a lot of time traveling. The real estate company is said to be based in Miami, the city where the actress currently lives.

Presumably, inside Business MillionaireAnd the Adela Noriega He is responsible for selling real estate, while presumably Son what do you have with Salt flats in Gortari It deals with the administrative part. And since leaving, for 12 years midway through the Mexican show, he is said to have devoted himself to real estate, and this is where he makes profits to support himself.

Currently, Adela Noriega She lives in Miami in the company of her brother, not much is known about her life, however, various media said that they saw her very happy enjoying her life away from the limelight and groups. However, it is hoped that one day the actress will return to acting, and regain her title as the queen of Mexican soap operas.