The “Kia Boyz” and TikTok challenge that prompted Chicago to sue Kia and Hyundai

city Chicago A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Hyundai And Kiawhich he accused of exaggerating anti-theft measures on their cars, despite the lack of immobilizers and other advanced security systems, causing an epidemic of theft in the city, which was exacerbated by viral videos on social media. Tik Tok.

The lawsuit accuses both South Korean manufacturers Not having “bio-anti-theft technology” installed in vehicles it sold in the US between 2011 and 2022 despite the fact that “nearly every other automaker” has included it from the factory for more than a decade.

According to the City of Chicago. Hyundai And Kia “Misleadingly reassured consumers that these vehicles possessed ‘advanced’ safety features despite knowing of this critical defect and its consequences.”

Chicago Mayor Brando Johnson said in a statement that the decision by the two South Korean companies disproportionately affects the city’s low-income residents, because vehicles that lack the most advanced safety measures are the more affordable and expensive models.

It all started on TikTok

The Chicago lawsuit comes after videos posted on social media revealed how the anti-theft systems in police cars could easily be bypassed. Hyundai And Kia.

The method of theft has become popular thanks to Tik Tok. Videos have shown that cars can be run with it USB connected to the starting system.

The people who have committed this type of theft, known as “kia boysThey posted this security flaw as part of a challenge dubbed the “Kia Challenge”.

The authorities have since said ChicagoThe number of vehicle thefts Hyundai And Kia In the city it increased from about 500 in the first half of 2022 to more than 8,350 in the second half of the year.

Currently, more than half of all vehicles are stolen Chicago They are from South Korean manufacturers.

Chicago added that stolen cars They are later used to commit new crimes.

And in May of this year, Hyundai And Kia The US automaker has reached an agreement to settle a nationwide lawsuit over the lack of immobilizers and other anti-theft systems in nearly 9 million vehicles sold between 2011 and 2022.

The settlement compensated the owners of their stolen cars.

With information from EFE