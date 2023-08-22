The IACHR condemned the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro for interfering with the Red Cross and the Venezuelan Communist Party.

Nicolás Maduro and Diostato Cabello attacked the directors of the Red Cross and the Venezuelan Communist Party (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins).

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Monday struck against the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. “Attacks on freedom of association” after intervention by the Red Cross and the Venezuelan Communist Party.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court of Venezuela (TSJ) replaced the leadership of the local Red Cross and the Communist Party, Maduro’s staunch opponent, as it has done with other opposition organizations in the past.

“It is particularly worrisome that the TSJ has issued decisions affecting a disaffected political party and a civil society organization of the governing coalition. Its mission is to strengthen humanitarian assistance.”The IACHR and its Office of the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression (RELE) criticized it in a statement.

They added that the “internal processes” for appointing orders are “autonomous and independent”.

According to the IACHR, “These judicial decisions, which are arbitrary in nature, affect freedom of association and political participation without discrimination, but They deepen mistrust of the electoral system.

“Furthermore, what is more worrying is that they create new obstacles to overcome institutional crisis In a country characterized by lack of rule of law”They condemned.

days ago, The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed “serious concerns” over the impeachment of its president in Venezuela.. “Government interference in our National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies raises serious concerns regarding their independence and humanitarian work (…) and will be taken seriously,” the organization said in an email to the agency. AFP.

International Committee of the Red Cross Vice President Miguel Villaroel and Venezuelan Red Cross President Mario Villaroel were removed from their positions by the Chavista Justice Organization (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero).

The sentence issued by the TSJ ordered the “dismissal” of the head of the Venezuelan Red Cross, Mario Villaroel75, who held office for 45 years. The judicial authority, aligned with the Chavista regime, accused Villarreal of “harassing and ill-treating” volunteers and workers.

Then action was taken God given hairAfter dictator Nicolás Maduro, the regime’s number two and first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Villarreal will accuse the regime of “conspiracy” and “mafia action” in financial management.

A Supreme Court of Dictatorship, meanwhile, was appointed Ricardo CusanoFormer President of the Fedecámaras Employers Association, responsible for restructuring and modernizing the organization’s structure and operation.

As for the Communist Party, traditional leaders of the PCV warned last week that they were preparing measures in response to Chavismo’s judicial intervention.

Deputy Oscar FigueroaThe party’s general secretary since 1996 highlighted the “strongest demonstration of national and international solidarity in the last few hours”, including support from anti-Chavista groups. PCV.

“The Communist Party of Venezuela has won a moral victory against the dictatorship,” Figueira said in a message broadcast on social networks.

A Chavista judge appointed Henri Barra as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

Appointed by the Supreme Henry WynneIdentifying himself as the national leader of the formation, the chairman of the party’s new board of directors introduced constitutional protection against the PCV and the citizen. Sixto Rodriguez As General Secretary.

The PCV is the country’s oldest formation and, along with Chavismo, which came to power in 1999, has maintained a close relationship with the government over the past decade, which broke down in the last decade after it criticized Maduro for the intervention. .

The IACHR is part of the Organization of American States (OAS).

However, dictator Maduro, who was re-elected in 2018 in elections deemed fraudulent by the United States and other countries, ordered the exit of the OAS in 2019 due to disagreements, notably that his secretary-general, Luis Almagro, did not recognize his government. Formal.

In January 2023, the OAS accepted the Venezuelan dissident as the country’s representative until the opposition brought an end to the interim government led by President Juan Guaido.

With information from AFP and EFE

Continue reading:

A history of the TSJ imposed presidency on the Venezuelan Communist Party

Venezuela’s opposition appealed to the US Supreme Court to block the Citco bid

Luis Almagro called for an end to “inhumane torture practices” in Venezuela over the disappearance of the mother of a political prisoner.