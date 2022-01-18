The government of Tonga declares a state of emergency

Was the island of Tonga completely destroyed by a volcanic eruption? 2:01

(CNN) – In a telephone interview with the Tagata Pacifica Pacific news program on Tuesday, Acting High Commissioner for Tonga Peter Lund announced that the Tonga government has declared a state of emergency in the wake of Saturday’s massive volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami.

Lund says that while there has been significant damage to the west coast of Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu, most people [en Tongatapu] It is “safe and sound”.

“There is a big cleanup going on. The city [Nuku’alofa] It was thickly covered in volcanic dust, but look how it’s making progress. The roads have been cleared and buildings are being cleaned, Lund said. Nuku’alova is trying to get back to normal.

He said clean-up crews are making good progress removing volcanic ash from roads and debris, with priority given to clearing the tarmac so relief supplies can be delivered.

She added that New Zealand had offered to provide water testing kits, generators and other relief equipment to help Tonga residents.

At least three dead in Tonga

At least three people have died in Tonga in the wake of the volcano’s eruption and subsequent tsunami, the Tonga Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The three dead are a British national, a 65-year-old woman from Mango Island and a 49-year-old man from Nomoka Island, according to the statement.



CNN previously reported that British Angela Glover’s body had been found washed up in waves, her brother Nick Eleni said in a statement on Monday.

Eleni said Glover, 50, who lives in the capital Nuku’alofa with her husband and runs an animal welfare charity, was trying to save her dogs when they were hit by the waves.