The frantic call made by a 13-year-old boy before he was shot dead in New York

A 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn on Thursday night frantically called his mother to tell her he had been shot before collapsing on the sidewalk, sources told The Post.

By New York Post

Troy Gill was shot about three blocks from his Crown Heights home about 10:30 p.m. in a rival gang attack, sources said Friday.

According to sources, the teenager returned to the neighborhood in an Uber with a friend after watching a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center.

He was shot four times in the chest and upper body at Bergen Street and New York Avenue; He then called his mother and ran to the nearby Brooklyn Children's Museum to tell her he had been shot, sources said.

The critically injured boy, who sources say was affiliated with the Trench Crew gang, ran around the corner toward Brooklyn Avenue and St. Mark's Avenue before falling to the ground.

