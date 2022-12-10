The first book fair in the humanities and social sciences will be held on Sunday in San Telmo

This Sunday, the first edition of the Humanities and Social Sciences Book Fair will be held in Argentinain the San Telmo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Several publishers will be participating and there will be talks, presentations and music, with free admission.

The date is on the street Alsina at 400, between Bolivar and Defensa, this Sunday, December 11, from 12-8 p.m.. The First Humanities and Social Sciences Book Fair (FLHU) will also feature Reopening of Historic Desserts “La Puerto Rico”which will present an outdoor tango show at the end of the day.

This first edition has been organized Raul Cariolifrom the editorial Prometeo, f Edeo Basi, by Fedro Books. Among the more than 20 publishers who will participate in presenting many books They will be Biblos, Cactus, Caja Negra, Ciccus, Clacso, Corregidor, Del Signo, Eduvim, The Collective, The Silver Bowl, Eternal Cadence, Economic Culture Fund, Godot, Musical Gourmet, Las Cuarenta, La Zebra, La Crujía, Marea, Century XXI, Unsam, UNQ, Sudestada and Prometeo.

Programming the humanities and social sciences book fair

programming files FLHU will start in 12:00 with 20 external pavilions for different publishers, throughout the building. Aside from the books, they noted from the organization, there would be “conversations, music and delicious things outdoors in front of Café La Puerto Rico”.

in 14 hours there will beRiver Plate Music‘, with DJ Barby Aguirre and Las Lonjas de San Telmo closing with Candombe’s past.

previously From 16 to 19On stage there will be Talks led by Pablo Alabares, Marina Franco, Deborah D’Antonio and Rita Segato with Rodrigo Alvarez. At the same time, there will be two of them at the tables offers Book Count: “Once Upon a Time a Fiat in Argentina” by Camilo Robertini and Emilio Krenzel at 4:30 p.m. and “El Sable. A Peronist Theatre” by Rodolfo Piovera at 5:30 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m., Desserts La Puerto Rico will be performing a tango show Starring dancers Flavio Catuara, Gladys Barrero and Carla Marano, and V.I 20 hours The Close from the show