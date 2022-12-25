December 25, 2022

The eight “under-the-cabinet” installments this female luxury star always has

Sage, for premenstrual syndrome

Rooibos is a must when we talk about the menstrual cycle.GT

  • What is wise: typical Mediterranean plant used since ancient times to calm down diseases.
  • Wise benefits: sage is a must when we talk about it menstruation. “It’s an excellent thing Regulator of the hormonal system Thanks to the fact that it contains plant sterols such as beta-sitosterone, which helps reduce the symptoms of Fatigue, irritability and cramps and menstrual cramps, and regulates the menstrual cycle and female hormonal balance. during the menopause It is also essential because it relieves and calms the intensity and frequency of hot flashes.”
  • How and when to take sagePrepare the infusion with 3 teaspoons per cup and take it 2-3 cups a day. You can combine it with mugwort, lemon balm or cimiciphoga. Another herbal tea that can help you with PMS is the anti-inflammatory herbal tea discussed above. Nutritionist Mara Lama.
Green T, the activator

tea

Green tea sharpens your intellectual abilities.Gtres

What is green teaIt is tea made from the plant Camellia sinensis.

Benefits of green tea: the Green tea Be your ally, help you fight daily fatigue Thanks to its refreshing effect. “It enhances alertness and increases acuity Thinking skills, which improves mental agility and helps us stay awake. It includes caffeineIt is less strong than coffee or black tea. Dietitian.

How and when to drink green tea: “You’d better take it outside meals So as not to interfere with the absorption of some minerals such as iron or copper. To make a cup of green tea, it is recommended to use a teaspoon, pour water at a temperature of 70-80 ° C and let it steep for 2-3 minutes. If you add one Lemon slice It increases the bioavailability of Pigallocatechin-3-gallate, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.”

