This wooden house in Vizcaya is a perfect exercise in passive architecture

November 9, 2022

Zera Pearson November 9, 2022 2 min read
Passive buildings do not waste energy because good insulation protects them from the elements. With these buildings, studio López Rivera Arquitectos built this home in Arteaga, Vizcaya, whose efficiency solutions allow a standard home’s air conditioning consumption to be reduced by 75%. A project that charts the way forward.

Its containment is also solemn, with its typical silhouette, sober language and the gentle gesture of soaring above the ground.Photo: Jose Hevia

David Kisada

We are immersed in an ecological transformation to try to reverse more than two centuries of growth based on the linear exploitation of natural resources. The construction sector has a lot to say about this: at the European level, it accounts for more than 36% of carbon dioxide emissions and 40% of the final energy used. The Decarbonizing buildings necessarily pass Reduce energy demand; The Negative House Standard It is one of the most effective tools to achieve this. was supported in its headquarters Emiliano Lopez s Monica Rivera the study Lopez Rivera ArchitectsAnd the For the design of this house in Gautegiz Arteaga, in the areas surrounding the wetlands of the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve. Made entirely of wood – a material that in the process of its formation absorbs more carbon dioxide than it generates – it is an exercise in energy containment thanks to solutions such as wood fiber and cork insulation, hermetic enclosures with low-emission triple glazing, the total absence of thermal bridges and mechanical ventilation with recovery the heat. Formal containment too, with its primal silhouette, sober language and subtle gesture of soaring above ground so as not to alter the environment. This is a good example.


