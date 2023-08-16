The earthquake that struck the United States of America today, Wednesday, August 16: timing, epicenter and magnitude according to the latest official report issued by the US Geological Survey | mix up

See the official report of Recent American tremors Today, Wednesday, August 16, according to the data shared by the office USGS. Get answers to your questions such as where the epicenter is, how much telluric traffic is on this day, and similarly, the disaster prevention measures available to the government in the 50 states of the territory. Remember that while most of these things go unnoticed, their daily occurrence is a result of the country’s location on the fringes of the Nazca tectonic plate.

USGS researchers have identified high-risk areas on the west coast, as well as mountainous regions and some central and eastern regions of the country. Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming are the states with the highest statistical earthquake rate.

The earthquake in the United States today, Wednesday, August 16

Most of the country’s earthquakes come from the sparsely populated areas of the Gulf of Alaska and the chain of islands in the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bGolden. The USGS is constantly studying the causes of natural and other phenomena such as tsunamis, volcanoes, and hurricanes.

Updates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS)