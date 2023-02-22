February 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Pope intervenes again to restrain the masses in Latin

Phyllis Ward February 22, 2023 1 min read

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has intervened for the third time to restrict the celebration of the ancient Latin Mass, in a sign of continued tension with Catholic traditionalists.

In a new canonical decree released on Tuesday, the pope reaffirmed that the Holy See must approve all new Old Rite ceremonies by signing decrees of bishops to appoint additional diocesan churches for Latin Mass or to allow new priests to order the office.

The document establishes that the Vatican Liturgical Office, headed by British Cardinal Arthur Roche, is responsible for evaluating this type of request on behalf of the Holy See, and indicates that all requests of bishops should be directed there.

For weeks, traditional Catholic blogs and websites have reported another limitation on the ancient rite, following Francis’ decision in 2021 to re-impose restrictions on its use, which his predecessor, then-Pope Benedict XVI, eased in 2007.

The new decree does not restrict celebration but rather repeats previous regulations. His insistence on Roche’s authority in this process seemed to silence traditional allegations that the cardinal had overstepped his mandate. Francis approved the decree on Monday during a private meeting with Roach.

Francis’ restrictions on ancient rites infuriated his conservative and traditionalist critics, many of whom also attacked him for his concern for the environment, social justice, and immigrants.

See also  Raided the presidential house in Costa Rica, alleging corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 2,400-year-old flush toilet discovered in China

February 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Beijing will offer a $6 monthly bonus to make up for inflation, but there is an outcry in the networks | video

February 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

News summary of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 20

February 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Lis Vega turns up the heat in a lace bodysuit complete with sheer panels

February 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

What is the process for removing Colombian visas for travel? There is a new proposal

February 22, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

The Pope intervenes again to restrain the masses in Latin

February 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Enjoy the delicious strawberry and apple juice to start your breakfast with a delicious taste

February 22, 2023 Zera Pearson