The distribution of liquefied gas is already taking place in Cuba after the expected arrival of the ship

After several days of waiting, which made millions of Cubans desperate, a ship loaded with liquefied gas arrived in Santiago. After his arrival, the distribution process began in the eastern region of the country. CUPET authorities estimate that they fill around 16,000 cylinders per day and distribute them at all approved points of sale.

Hours of operation at filling stations will be extended to ensure fuel is distributed as quickly as possible. The delay in the delivery schedule continued for two weeks across the island, and it will now be necessary to improve the time of each day, as well as train the human capital to avoid further delays and unusual events.

The supply of liquefied gas began on Wednesday through the provinces of Antonio Maceo, 26 de Julio and Abel Santamaría, all in Santiago de Cuba. Later, distribution will be extended to the rest of the governorate until supplying 80 points of sale.

Inspection and control before unloading

As specified in the protocols in these cases, the fuel quality was checked and monitored after the ship arrived in port. Once the indicated quantity has been unloaded in the eastern part of Cuba, the ship will continue to Havana. Once in the port of the Cuban capital, liquefied gas will begin to be distributed in the western half of the country.

This is not the first time that Cubans have faced critical situations regarding the distribution of much-needed fuel for cooking. At the beginning of this year, they also had to adopt alternatives to mitigate the crisis.

The same thing happened last March, in Havana, queues for access to liquefied gas crossed several blocks. Other counties in the island have experienced the exact same scenario, what is new from the negative point of view is that people are making long queues but are not sure of fuel availability.