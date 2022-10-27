The ‘dirtiest man in the world’ has died at the age of 94, after months of taking a shower for the first time in decades

The world’s dirtiest man dies at the age of 94 0:38

(CNN) – An Iranian hermit known as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at the age of 94, just months after taking a shower for the first time in decades. government media from Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that “Amo Hajji,” which translates to “Uncle Hajji” as he was known, died on Sunday in the village of Dezgah, located in the southern province of Fars.

The agency said Haji, according to the district’s district chief, had avoided fresh food for decades, and had believed that “if he takes a shower, he will get sick.”

The Hajj was known for his strong stance against bathing: a few years ago, when a group of villagers took him to a nearby river to try to clean it up, he threw himself out of the car and ran away.

The Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that all local residents in the area treated him and his condition respectfully, realizing that his fear of illness was the reason for his avoidance of water.

A few months ago, villagers were able to take a shower for Haji.

Hajj was not married. His funeral was held on Tuesday evening in the nearby town of Farrashband, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

CNN’s Abdel Nasser contributed to this report.