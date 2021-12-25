Prosecutors also froze more than 500 million pesos and 500 thousand dollars for Alexis and Carmen Magales Medina Sanchez.

The deputy demands the confiscation of 17 cars and 11 properties from Danilo’s brothers. Public Prosecution Recently submitted the final file for Anti-octopus operationin which he refers to the brother of the former president, Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina Sanchez, as the head of an administrative corruption network that allegedly used his connections during the former president’s tenure in the United States Government of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) To run a business fraudulently.

In the file submitted, the public ministry details the benefits that Juan Alexis and Carmen Magales obtained from Medina Sánchez through alleged “irregular operations” (both are Danilo’s brothers) and requests the confiscation of at least 17 vehicles, six properties and the property of four companies in which, according to the investigation, the brother of The former president has ‘social quotas’.

In addition to Juan Alexis Medina Sanchez They are frozen Over 459 million 17,043 pesos ($459,617,643) and $423,820 ($423,820) Deposited in current and savings accounts in the names of at least 9 companies in which they appear and which have “social shares”.

while his sister, Carmen Magales Medina SanchezAnd More than 42 million 480,727 pesos ($42,480,727) and $105,264 ($105,264).) that you have in savings accounts and financial certificates.

Among the assets the authorities are seeking for confiscation is an apartment in Torre Lloret de Mar, located in the National District, many in Nagayo Arriba, San Cristobal Province, another apartment located in the Malecon Centre. In addition, another is located in the Mediterranean Tower, also in the National District and another is located in a condominium in Los Llanos de San Pedro de Macorís.

Likewise, the Public Prosecution has demanded the seizure of eight Jeep vehicles (SUVs), among which are models of the Jeep, BMW, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Porsche brands; Plus two Harley Davidson motorcycles, three Maserati and a BMW.

In addition to several vehicles and properties of associated companies Alexis Medina, including a water park located in Bávaro, La Altagracia province, called “Wonder Island Park” and others such as CEMERAF, General Supply Corporation SRL, Domedical Supply SRL, Kyanred Supply SRL, Suim Suplidores Institucionales Méndez, SRL, United Suppliers Corporation, SRL, Wattmax Dominicana, SRL, General Medical Solution AM, SRL and Fuel America INC. Dominicana SRL

For its part, Magali Medina was asked to seize four cars, including a Porsche, a 911 Tanga 4S, and another Porsche Macan; In addition to the Lexus RX-350 SUV and Volkswagen Beetle model.

In addition to the brothers of former President Danilo Medina, the file submitted by the Public Prosecution demands the confiscation of assets and other real estate from other defendants in this case, which is still awaiting the start of the preliminary trial.