The dart that Peugo Herrera threw at Tata Martino

Miguel Herrera criticized Gerardo Martino for his invitation and the friendly match against Paraguay (Images: CUARTOSCURO)

With 86 days left until the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022The mexican national team He is about to enter the final stage of his preparations before his debut. At the end of August, they will hold a friendly match against Paraguay national team Although the last places of the final call can be determined, Miguel louse Smith Classify commitment as worthless and criticize Gerardo Martino.

In a press conference before his match against Rayos de Necaxa, louse He spoke about the call for international commitment on August 31. In addition to underestimating Throw an arrow in his face My Father Martino by Summon players They may not attend the World Cup and have hinted that The process could end after the World Cup.

“It’s more to touch the players. Toca Invite them to grind matches. These are the ones who don’t work with me. 80% of that call will not be in the World Cup, and more with 26 players. I don’t know if it’s right for me to be groping players For tinkering, there is talk of their vision of the next process and Do not know if this is the same technician For the next operation,” he attacked.

The match against Guarani at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be the first of five matches before appearing in the World Cup against Poland. In this sense, the coach took advantage of the opportunity to call up players other than those who form the basis of his project and who, in their entirety, They play matches in Liga MX.

tigers louse They will suffer the losses of Jesus Angulo and Sebastian Cordova, but they are not the team most affected. they A strong opponent will give up more Four soccer players. Followed by Pachuca and Chivas with three. Santos, America and Cruz Azul with a pair; As well as Necaxa, Atlas and Puebla with one contribution.

Only half of those selected had previously participated with the absolute team. of the aforementioned group, Half can be in the fight for a place in the team. Despite this, the Argentine list was widely criticized for deleting the invitation of players with good sporting presence in their teams such as Alexander Zendegas, Alfonso Gonzalez, Victor Guzman Aldo Roche.

Mexico will not have players playing in Europe attend the Paraguay match (Image: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

In this sense, the lack of players on the team with a real chance of getting a place on the roster upset them. louse. It is worth noting that despite the process it has gone through since 2019, The starting team was unable to recover the level it showed At the beginning of the Martino era, which caused the emergence of Losing tournaments and related matches.

although louse As mentioned that “It is not a match that will bring the national team to the World Cup”He stressed that the competitor is competent. according to FIFA RankingThe Paraguayan national team ranked 50th, and it is worth noting that they will not attend the World Cup.

After the Guarani Mexico will play Peruwho lost an international playoff against Australia and is ranked No Twenty one. The next competitors will be Colombia, Iraq and Swedenwho occupy places 17, 70 and 20 of the global ranking, respectively. None of them will participate in Qatar 2022.

Read on: