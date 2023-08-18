The company was established “by decree” with 3 airports and an airline

Mexico City. – The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) will merge into a single company three of the airports under its control, as well as the new airline Mexicana de Aviación.

Yesterday, in the evening issue of Gazette, the Department of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) authorized a request by Sedena President Luis Cresencio Sandoval to spin off four of his companies and absorb them by Grupo Aeroportuario, Ferroviario, de Auxiliary and Related Services, Olmeca-Maya-Mexica.

These are the international airports in Palenque, Senor Pacal; from Chetumal, Cuna del Mestizaje and Tulum, Zamá – the latter still under construction – as well as the still-called Aerolínea del Estado Mexicano, which will fly under the name Mexicana, after the government paid 815 million pesos to former employees of the company that went out of business. In 2010 in exchange for the brand and other assets.

“The Ministry of National Defense has stated that it is appropriate to carry out the divestment process by means of the aforementioned merger, to improve the conditions of governance, and to gather into a single entity – in the group of airports, railways, aid and related services, Olmeca-Maya – Mexica, SA de CV – the ability to drive decision making and improving economic conditions by reducing administrative and budgetary expenditures, as well as increasing their production efficiency, among other things, ”explained SHCP President Rogelio Ramírez de la Ether.

Cancellation of merger by merger must be completed no later than August 21, within four days, and will be effective September 1.

The other two companies controlled by the military are Tren Maya SA and Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), which will continue to exist as independent entities.

Of all these parastatals, AIFA is the only one to emerge so far with dedicated resources from the union’s expenditure budget, even though the airline was barely incorporated last May.

Congress had to amend the Airport Act so that Sedena could, at the same time, own an airline and several airports. Franchisees of private airports are prohibited from owning more than 5 percent of the shares of any airline to avoid affecting free competition and possible preferential treatment.

The reform has already been challenged by the opposition and is under review before the nation’s Supreme Court of Justice.