The Colombian reveals the secret to earning $ 750 million a month in the United States

The United States has always been one of the most sought after destinations for Colombians, especially in New York, Chicago, Miami and Orlando.

Alexander Martin, He currently earns two million dollars a year in that country and initially traveled to North America with the intention of learning English. However, he decided to stay in 2015 in search of a better economic future.

After living in New York for several months, the Bogot entrepreneur started making and selling Dumbledore because he and his wife wanted one day, and they tried the unpleasant ones because of their lack of traditional taste.

“The sellers here do not look like Colombians. They had a very strange taste. At first there were 20 Tamils ​​and we sold them all on the street. The next day we went out again, and since then everyone: ‘What a delicious tamper,’ he said Forbes.

The Colombian promised to sell his Dummies the same way, regardless of date and weather, on the same street for three years (82 with Roosevelt). He also pointed out that you have to buy Eskimo clothes to go out in the middle of winter.

Although it took half a decade to legalize his status and gain residency, the young man was able to set up his own company in the United States, and sales of this regular food from Dolima grew so much. He currently earns 750 million pesos a month.

“I lived for five years without documents, without health, without any support. Through my story I have always tried to inspire many. Those who want to start and have not decided. Anything can be achieved if there is perseverance.

Martin used the conversation with the magazine that his company moves over two million dollars a year because its products are distributed in at least 17 states in the North American country.

In addition to tamales, the Bogot entrepreneurs’ business now sells a wide variety of Colombian dishes, such as suckling pork and wilak broth.

Documents required to apply for a visa in the United States

According to the State Department and the US Office of Diplomatic Relations, the requirements for processing this document are as follows: It should be noted that some applicants may have additional information and data.

Passport.

Travel If you have already made travel arrangements.

Dates for your last five visits or trips to the United States , If you have traveled to that country before. You can also ask about your international travel history for the past five years.

Collection of Education and Profession : You may need to provide information about your current and previous education and employment history.

Other information: Some applicants will be asked to provide additional information when completing the DS-160 form, depending on the purpose of the trip.

The U.S. government recently announced that nearly 35,000 additional visas will be opened for temporary non-agricultural workers, mainly Latin American citizens, due to labor shortages.