The College of Health Sciences is poised to celebrate its style

The Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Granada (UGR) in Melilla will celebrate, on the occasion of the celebration of its patron saint, San Juan de Dios, in the Assembly Hall of the University Campus, on Tuesday 7 March, starting at 11:00 am.

On the occasion of this event, The college also organized a series of football, basketball and swimming tournaments that will be held in Rostrogordo Castle, in addition to a beach volleyball tournament. in Los Carabos.

These tournaments will take place on Friday, March 3, and in the case of football, also on Saturday.

Archery camp

On the other hand, the Melilla Archery Federation, in cooperation with the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences of Melilla, launched, I’m shooting camp On Thursday, March 9th, at 6:30 p.m. at CEIP Anselmo Pardo.

For more information, those interested should contact the Vice Dean for Students, University Counseling and Internationalization of the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences of Melilla.

Library training workshop

Regarding the enterprise in general, this must be remembered Extending the registration period for the campus library training workshop, aimed at undergraduate students, who, if interested, can contact via e-mail [email protected] or at the link: http://sl.ugr.es/Melilla22. The completion date is from February 27 to March 26 this year.

In the same way, the Environmental Quality Unit of the University of Granada was launched Campaign to save water entitled “Without water, there is no life”emphasizing its importance and providing advice on how to use it.