February 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The College of Health Sciences is poised to celebrate its style

Zera Pearson February 27, 2023 2 min read

The Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Granada (UGR) in Melilla will celebrate, on the occasion of the celebration of its patron saint, San Juan de Dios, in the Assembly Hall of the University Campus, on Tuesday 7 March, starting at 11:00 am.

On the occasion of this event, The college also organized a series of football, basketball and swimming tournaments that will be held in Rostrogordo Castle, in addition to a beach volleyball tournament. in Los Carabos.

These tournaments will take place on Friday, March 3, and in the case of football, also on Saturday.

Archery camp

On the other hand, the Melilla Archery Federation, in cooperation with the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences of Melilla, launched, I’m shooting camp On Thursday, March 9th, at 6:30 p.m. at CEIP Anselmo Pardo.

For more information, those interested should contact the Vice Dean for Students, University Counseling and Internationalization of the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences of Melilla.

Library training workshop

Regarding the enterprise in general, this must be remembered Extending the registration period for the campus library training workshop, aimed at undergraduate students, who, if interested, can contact via e-mail [email protected] or at the link: http://sl.ugr.es/Melilla22. The completion date is from February 27 to March 26 this year.

In the same way, the Environmental Quality Unit of the University of Granada was launched Campaign to save water entitled “Without water, there is no life”emphasizing its importance and providing advice on how to use it.

See also  Javier Sierra, candidate for the Board of the Faculty of Information Sciences in Complutense

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Opening of a new round of exhibitions at the Science Center

February 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

9 unmistakable signs of a healthy discussion

February 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

What is within our reach to maintain mental and physical health

February 27, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

5 min read

This transportation will be in 2050, according to an urban mobility expert

February 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is the most secure messaging app

February 28, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

López Obrador doubles down on his criticism of the Peruvian government: “The dismissal of Pedro Castillo was a farce”

February 28, 2023 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

A simple step to help you avoid falling for an online scam

February 28, 2023 Winston Hale