July 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The case of Genaro Garcia Luna. Judge Grupo adjourned Milenio until March 2024

The case of Genaro Garcia Luna. Judge Grupo adjourned Milenio until March 2024

Winston Hale July 24, 2023 1 min read

Judge Brian M. Kogan adjourned the sentencing hearing again Genaro Garcia LunaMexico’s former Secretary of Public Security, which was set up on September 27, granted his security request to postpone it until March 1, 2024.

“After reading defense motion 247, the court finds that it showed good cause for the necessary extension,” Cogan ruled in a brief written statement from federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the new calendar, pretrial motions must be filed by Dec. 12; Federal prosecutors respond by January 19, 2024; Plaintiffs’ counter-answer on February 2, 2024 and final sentencing on March 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in Court’s 8D South Precinct.

Garcia Luna was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn in February

Garcia Luna faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

See also  He was working in the US on a tourist visa and found out in unimaginable detail: "I was shocked"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A second US submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with Pyongyang

July 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

United States Social Security offers an additional bonus in monthly payments. How to get it?

July 24, 2023 Winston Hale
6 min read

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Cheat You in Election Campaigns

July 23, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Elon Musk renamed Twitter to “X”

July 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The sludge of the Cienfuegos refinery is used as an alternative fuel

July 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

The case of Genaro Garcia Luna. Judge Grupo adjourned Milenio until March 2024

July 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Shakira with her kids and Rauw Alejandro are enjoying their vacation in Puerto Rico

July 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon