The case of Genaro Garcia Luna. Judge Grupo adjourned Milenio until March 2024

Judge Brian M. Kogan adjourned the sentencing hearing again Genaro Garcia LunaMexico’s former Secretary of Public Security, which was set up on September 27, granted his security request to postpone it until March 1, 2024.

“After reading defense motion 247, the court finds that it showed good cause for the necessary extension,” Cogan ruled in a brief written statement from federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the new calendar, pretrial motions must be filed by Dec. 12; Federal prosecutors respond by January 19, 2024; Plaintiffs’ counter-answer on February 2, 2024 and final sentencing on March 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in Court’s 8D South Precinct.

Garcia Luna was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn in February

Garcia Luna faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.