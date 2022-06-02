The Caribbean is on alert in front of a group of Haitians who escaped from a prison in Antigua

Many Eastern Caribbean countries are on alert while searching for Five Haitians escaped last week From the Antigua and Barbuda authorities after he was detained for not possessing immigration documents.

As reported on Wednesday by the St. John’s Government, the five Haitians arrived at VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda. Coming from a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican RepublicIn order to reach the island of Montserrat.

However, the group, consisting of four men and a woman, was arrested by officers from the Immigration Department of Antigua and Barbuda. For lack of official documents To be able to enter the Caribbean country.

In light of this, security forces in Antigua and Barbuda moved the group to the immigration detention center at Camp Blizzard in the Caribbean nation last Friday night.

While the group was being held in prison, Antigua and Barbuda authorities did all the paperwork to get the Haitians back to their country of origin last Saturday. however, The five Haitians escaped from the detention center.

According to the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda, it has confirmed that the five Haitians are still fugitives from justice in their country. \