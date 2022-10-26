The blue tiger remains motionless in the middle of the fight and is left on a stretcher.

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 25.10.2022 20:56:12

Tuesday Show at Arena Mexico He gave up an annoying episode in his second fightafter, after The blue tiger will be lying on the canvas When he was brought down by Rey Bucanero, a fact that forced the medical staff to step into the can.

When the first fall was in dispute, Mr. Lagunero ran towards the ropes to gain momentum While fighting the skull, but in doing so Taken by foot by pirate of loveThe one who was under the ring suddenly fell.

Although everything seemed normal until then, The tiger went limping on the canvaswithout his comrades initially realizing whether it was dangerous, since then The same skull applied a guillotine to him, before Meiji came to hit him with kicks.

wounded He was taken to the locker room on a stretcher for further care So be alert for any complications.

Given the numerical inferiority, Defeat Skull, Buccaneer King, and Okumura To the third place made up of Blue Panther, Panterita del Ring and Dark Panther.

Is it okay

According to journalist Apollo Valdes, The wrestler is already home He is expected to share a statement to show his fans how he is.

Until now, The World Wrestling Council did not reveal what happened to the fightersomething that will definitely happen once the relevant medical studies are done.