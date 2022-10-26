October 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The blue tiger remains motionless in the middle of the fight and is left on a stretcher.

The blue tiger remains motionless in the middle of the fight and is left on a stretcher.

Cassandra Curtis October 26, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Tuesday Show at Arena Mexico He gave up an annoying episode in his second fightafter, after The blue tiger will be lying on the canvas When he was brought down by Rey Bucanero, a fact that forced the medical staff to step into the can.

When the first fall was in dispute, Mr. Lagunero ran towards the ropes to gain momentum While fighting the skull, but in doing so Taken by foot by pirate of loveThe one who was under the ring suddenly fell.

Although everything seemed normal until then, The tiger went limping on the canvaswithout his comrades initially realizing whether it was dangerous, since then The same skull applied a guillotine to him, before Meiji came to hit him with kicks.

wounded He was taken to the locker room on a stretcher for further care So be alert for any complications.

Given the numerical inferiority, Defeat Skull, Buccaneer King, and Okumura To the third place made up of Blue Panther, Panterita del Ring and Dark Panther.

Is it okay

According to journalist Apollo Valdes, The wrestler is already home He is expected to share a statement to show his fans how he is.

Until now, The World Wrestling Council did not reveal what happened to the fightersomething that will definitely happen once the relevant medical studies are done.

See also  Peru national team, Copa America 2021 Argentine President Alberto Fernandez: I don't want to disappoint the Copa America, but you have to be sane Video | CONMEBOL | Peru | Argentina | P | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Will you do any good? The report left by Ricardo Pelaez to Fernando Hierro to plan Chivas

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They reprimanded fans at Checo Pérez’s Show Run and threatened to cancel

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Cuban star Ciro Silvino Licea has finally been released in the United States – SwingComplete

October 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

E PP questions DGA’s interest in implementing Huesca’s medicine degree

October 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The blue tiger remains motionless in the middle of the fight and is left on a stretcher.

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Putin says Ukraine has become a “tool” of the United States.

October 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Queen Letizia leaves everyone speechless with one of the sexiest dresses she’s ever worn.

October 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon