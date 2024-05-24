May 24, 2024

The blow suffered by Real Madrid in the Champions League final and Ancelotti’s reaction

Cassandra Curtis May 24, 2024 2 min read

05-24-2024

he real madrid Preparations for the last La Liga match, which he won four days before the end of the season, have concluded, and his sights are already set on the Champions League final, with a training session in his sporting city where there were only injuries. Aurelien Chouaminy And David AlabaBetis was both ruled out and appointed Wembley.

The hope that was when Chowamini He was injured in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, against Bayern Munich, and faded as the days passed. A stress injury to his left foot will prevent him from reaching the Wembley final and the French midfielder’s aim is to recover for the match. Euro Cup to Germany.

This was confirmed by his Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, After seeing the slow development of Chowamini The last two weeks. In addition to Alaba, who will not return to the field until at least September, there are the two players who missed training real madrid Friday morning in their sports city.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed: “He is not ready for the final, and will focus on recovering for the European Championship.”

Tshwamini will not be in the Champions League final, and with him David Alaba are the confirmed victims.

The session began with a warm-up and rondo exercises in the presence of the media and now behind closed doors, and continued with part of the tactical work of the team players. Ancelotti Before the match is played on a small field. The morning was closed by my players real madrid With a series of shots on goal.

This was the last training session of the week, before the match against Betis At the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which will be a simulation of the final. Ancelotti is expected to return to his main team on the same day Tony Cross The stadium will bid farewell to the madridistas after a decade of success.

