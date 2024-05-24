The blow suffered by Real Madrid in the Champions League final and Ancelotti’s reaction

05-24-2024



he real madrid Preparations for the last La Liga match, which he won four days before the end of the season, have concluded, and his sights are already set on the Champions League final, with a training session in his sporting city where there were only injuries. Aurelien Chouaminy And David AlabaBetis was both ruled out and appointed Wembley.

Officially: Barcelona expels Xavi from his technical position and the harsh manner in which Laporta announced his departure

The hope that was when Chowamini He was injured in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, against Bayern Munich, and faded as the days passed. A stress injury to his left foot will prevent him from reaching the Wembley final and the French midfielder’s aim is to recover for the match. Euro Cup to Germany. This was confirmed by his Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, After seeing the slow development of Chowamini The last two weeks. In addition to Alaba, who will not return to the field until at least September, there are the two players who missed training real madrid Friday morning in their sports city. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed: “He is not ready for the final, and will focus on recovering for the European Championship.”

The session began with a warm-up and rondo exercises in the presence of the media and now behind closed doors, and continued with part of the tactical work of the team players. Ancelotti Before the match is played on a small field. The morning was closed by my players real madrid With a series of shots on goal.

Real Madrid deals a strong blow to Kylian Mbappe and his friend Achraf Hakimi “celebrating” in Paris Saint-Germain