March 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The best treatment for depression is not medicine

Zera Pearson March 19, 2023 1 min read

problems Psychological health They are more and more frequent among different segments of the population. Although work is underway to improve this trend, there is still a lot of work to be done for the millions of people with these types of conditions to overcome.

Because of this increase, scientists have scrambled to find the best treatment for depression, a disease he suffers from 2.1 million Spaniards. A recent study shows that far from the norm, the most effective treatment is not medication.

And according to a study by researchers from the University of North Australia, physical activity can The key to treating depressionBecause it has been shown to be more effective than any other treatment.

The results have been published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine They judge that physical exercise becomes 1.5 times more effective of the main treatment or medications.

It has been completed by experts after conducting a study with 128,119 participantswhich is the most comprehensive investigation of any study conducted to date on exercise and mental health.

The scientists concluded that just twelve weeks of regular exercise is enough to begin to reduce symptoms of depression. According to lead researcher Dr. Ben Singh, “Research shows that Not much exercise is required To make a positive change in their mental health.”

See also  The missions so far this year have included nearly 100 new professionals in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Is it better to go to the gym or exercise outdoors? | Get information

March 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Ministry of Science recognizes the work of scientists in Bolívar

March 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Recoleta International Book Fair and Social Sciences releases the official program and free tickets online «Diario y Radio Universidad Chile

March 18, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Bird encounters alligator and is saved from being eaten in Florida

March 19, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

The bank records $416 million in net withdrawals in two days – NotiCel – La verdad como es – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

March 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale: Harry’s maternal aunts who wouldn’t leave him alone at their daughter Lilibet’s christening when the royal family declined the invitation | people | entertainment

March 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

The best treatment for depression is not medicine

March 19, 2023 Zera Pearson