The best treatment for depression is not medicine

problems Psychological health They are more and more frequent among different segments of the population. Although work is underway to improve this trend, there is still a lot of work to be done for the millions of people with these types of conditions to overcome.

Because of this increase, scientists have scrambled to find the best treatment for depression, a disease he suffers from 2.1 million Spaniards. A recent study shows that far from the norm, the most effective treatment is not medication.

And according to a study by researchers from the University of North Australia, physical activity can The key to treating depressionBecause it has been shown to be more effective than any other treatment.

The results have been published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine They judge that physical exercise becomes 1.5 times more effective of the main treatment or medications.

It has been completed by experts after conducting a study with 128,119 participantswhich is the most comprehensive investigation of any study conducted to date on exercise and mental health.

The scientists concluded that just twelve weeks of regular exercise is enough to begin to reduce symptoms of depression. According to lead researcher Dr. Ben Singh, “Research shows that Not much exercise is required To make a positive change in their mental health.”