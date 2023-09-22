The best games that you can use without the Internet or Wi-Fi for Android

A long plane ride, a subway ride several meters underground, or a long wait at the doctor’s office with a weak signal. In any of these scenarios, enjoying a video game can be a great alternative to pass the time. Therefore, it is important to know which one is better summit Games for Android to use Without internet or wifi.

A lot of the Video games require an Internet connectionWhether to take advantage of online features or to synchronize data.

Below is a selection of seven recommended options for users Android Who are looking forward to playing Offline onlinewithout relying on the presence of a network or coverage from your cell phone company.

Maine Craft

A classic game from the gaming world. It’s about a Block game Which allows the environment to be built and transformed in a variety of ways, in an open map through which users can move freely, across different geographical regions and climates.

Count with one Peaceful waywith no risks in sight, and others where the challenge is to ensure Survival Facing the threatening presence of strange creatures.

Minecraft, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

Great mountain adventure

Perfect for lovers Snow sports. It contains seven maps from different parts of the world with paths full of challenges and obstacles.

It also has a mode for those who are not looking to complete levels but simply relax and chill out Walk freely Through beautiful snowy mountains.

Grand Mountain Adventure, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

Real racing 3

Lovers Careers They chose him as one of them games Favorite. The user can compete in various motorsport categories, including racing. Formula 1. See also 5 iOS 17 features you need to try if you have the public beta installed

It features a realistic and attractive game mode, with high-quality graphics.

Real Racing 3, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

Monument Valley 2

a puzzle Which forces us to think. In this case, the goal is to guide mother and daughter on an adventure through magical architecture, with amazing paths.

Description in Google Appswhich can be downloaded for Android, sums it up like this: “Monument Valley 2, the sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley, invites us to live a new adventure set in… A world of impossible beauty“.

Monument Valley 2, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

In the dead 2

An ideal choice for those who enjoy stories zombies And the shocking facts.

The challenge is to survive all kinds of attacks and save your family. To do this, you must arm yourself and face the zombies that are everywhere, in a game Game Which guarantees permanent work.

Into the Dead 2, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

Yesod

An alternative for those looking for less and more footage strategy. In the role of A Medieval king In his quest to impose his authority, he must respond to the requests of advisors, villagers, allies, and enemies.

Every decision could cause unwanted disruption, with consequences that endanger the ruling family.

Reigns, one of the best games that you can use without Internet or Wi-Fi for Android.

Vector

a Parkour game – It is also known as a physical activity that requires jumping, climbing, running and rolling on different surfaces – where the user must utilize the resources of his discipline to escape from a totalitarian world. See also What versions of Mac can you download from the App Store?

with More than 100 movementsThe hero of the video game must jump buildings and avoid paths full of obstacles.