The beautiful “OXXO Cashier” Alex Silva changes her appearance and raises the temperature of her followers with her beauty

the Treasurer OXXO The most popular swept the Internet again Social media With her unparalleled beauty. Alex Silva A total makeover has been done recently and it has got all the attention.

The beautiful young woman who works at the OXXO store in Mexico is not only very funny, making millions of followers laugh on TikTok, but also charming. Alex Silva known in various Social media Such as “Oxxo cashierHe became famous after posting a series of viral videos.

On more than one occasion his fans commented on it Alex Silvathe “Treasurer OXXOThe great resemblance he bears to Dua Lipa, the British singer. This is how the TikTok star decided to change his Instagram username to Dua_lupita.

Beauty Alex Silva She has taken TikTok by storm with her fun videos where she shares what it’s like to live her day job as a platformer Treasurer OXXO. In addition, the altruist is successful in others Social media Like Instagram where he has a huge number of followers.

Source: Instagram

the Treasurer OXXO He also participates in his videos and Social media Her look and the accessories she uses to be trendy like earrings, glasses, makeup and even some weird socks with Oxxo. at this opportunity, Alex Silva She made an impact by sitting on the ice in her usual work attire and wearing a new hairstyle that accentuated her beautiful features.