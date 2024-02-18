“It's the best thing that happened to us”

To the Cuban governor Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez It seems that there were many worshipers in cities inside the island, and Cuban television was tasked with arresting them. After the president's followers in Rio Cauto, Granma, it was the turn of the other fans, but in Palmeira, Cienfuegos.

a Cuban TV reportwhich follows the regional visits of the island's governor, first shows the disastrous experience of the Agricultural Production Cooperative (CPA) of the municipality of Cienfuegos.

“We are in a cooperative that has been assessed at level 3, with difficulties. Decisive year 2022with the Loss of one million and 300 thousand pesos…with no possibility of recovery. “On more than one occasion it was at risk of dissolution,” Yonelis Morales, president of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) in Palmyra, said in the report.

“It was necessary, on more than one occasion, to reconstitute the Board of Directors. “There are a lot of problems of instability in the administration and board chairs who did not last long in their positions.”

Despite these great difficulties, Díaz-Canel told the people of Palmyra, with complete calm in his words, that in that region “we have witnessed experiments” and that “with the land that is here, the food of Palmyra can be found, which we have to produce, work with and then distribute with social justice.” What we believe in ourselves.

At the end of the report, a number of elderly people expressed their pride and satisfaction with the president’s visit to that municipality.

“I gave him a kiss and a hug, son. I was crazy to see him. I really wanted to meet him,” an elderly woman told pro-government journalist Wilmer Rodriguez with tears in her eyes.

Another elderly man added, visibly moved: “The best thing that has happened to Palmyra in many years.”

He also added that the people of Palmyra are “absolutely revolutionary” and will always stand by Fidel, Díaz-Canel and Raúl forever.

The mother added that another girl and her mother agreed that they loved him very much and were “truly grateful to him.”

They join three women from Rio Kauto who spoke on television in January and praised the governor during a visit to that region. As he said later There were “hard-working and enthusiastic” people in that town who received him with affection.

For one woman, now elderly, the visit was like “seeing God Fidel again.”

“I loved them with my life,” she said excitedly at the time.

Another woman also said that Díaz-Canel's arrival was a gift from God and a blessing for the municipality, which needed that visit to be able to improve and overcome problems.

The only young woman who appeared in the video said that it was a privilege and that the event would remain in the history of the municipality.

“It's exciting, look, I'm getting goosebumps,” he said, a phrase that has been forever immortalized on the Internet.

Memes have flooded social networks, and even a reggaeton song has appeared, the chorus of which is “Yo me erizo.”