The ambiguity of Nicolas Maduro at the beginning of the election year

2024 looks like a critical period for Venezuela, as politics, diplomacy and regional tensions converge in a scenario of uncertainty. With the presidential elections approaching, the lack of a date and official candidates adds an additional element to the complex situation experienced by the South American country.

by information

In contrast to the usual calendar, the political scenario appears as complex as it is decisive. The eyes of the international community and Venezuelan citizens are fixed on a crucial point on the horizon: the presidential elections scheduled for the second half of the year.

The event takes place amid an arduous political journey, marked by possible interventions by the International Criminal Court and rising tensions between Caracas and Georgetown over the disputed Essequibo region.

Political scene

A date has not yet been set for the presidential elections, and uncertainty looms over the political climate surrounding the potential candidates.

It is assumed in the party rallies that Nicolas Maduro will seek a third term under the banner of Chavismo. However, opinion polls are not in his favor as they barely give him a single digit in voting intention, and internal tensions within the PSUV have generated uncertainty.

In contrast, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who leads the opposition primaries with an overwhelming 90% of popular support, faces disqualification from the regime, a situation that adds an element of uncertainty to the electoral process.

To read the full memo, here