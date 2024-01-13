It called on CEV to publish the electoral program to ensure clean and transparent votes

Within the framework of the 21st Ordinary General Assembly held from Sunday 17 to today 12 January, the Venezuelan Bishops' Conference issued a strong call for the urgent preparation and publication of an electoral calendar leading to clean presidential elections. And transparent in Venezuela.

lapatilla.com

Under the supervision of five prominent bishops of the province of Mérida, Bishop Helisandro Teran, Archbishop of the Diocese of Mérida, Bishop Mario Moronta, Bishop of San Cristóbal, Bishop José Trinidad Fernández Angulo, Bishop of Trujillo, and Bishop Pablo Modesto, Bishop of Guasdualito. and Bishop Juan Alberto Ayala, Auxiliary Bishop of San Cristobal, the conference expressed concern about the need to restore democratic and participatory principles in the nation during a crucial election year.

“We begin an election year in which the President of the Republic must be elected and thus restore the democratic and participatory principles of the nation. Therefore, there is an urgent need to prepare and present an electoral calendar that leads to clean and transparent elections.”

The guidelines, which reflect the concerns, pains and hopes of the Venezuelan people, were read to the media, where church leaders expressed their desire for the year 2024 to be a period of blessing that helps achieve paths of peace, justice and fraternal solidarity in the country. Venezuela.

“It is our commitment as bishops,” they concluded, “to encourage every effort to achieve consensus that allows us to open doors and build bridges of understanding and coexistence for all Venezuelans.”

