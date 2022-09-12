The age of the Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences is 14 years old

Forensic science is an essential ally in the service of justice because, through its work, it provides scientifically based evidence that is analyzed in court to determine the circumstances surrounding a crime.

It is a reference nationally and internationally, working in close cooperation with judges, magistrates, officials and officials of the judiciary in the Chaco and other provinces.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting the path taken by IMCiF, which, thanks to the work of its specialists as well as its highly complex teams, has managed to become a reference center in this field at the regional level.

Since 2012, it has been the headquarters of the Regional Criminal Investigation Laboratory Program in northeastern Argentina, so in addition to referrals from the entire province, it regularly receives inquiries and requests for expertise from Corrientes, Formosa and Misiones.

In 2013, it won the provincial award for quality in the first category for the public sector, along with the Center for Special Waste Processing (CeTRE) of the jurisdiction.

In 2015, it was certified ISO 9001 by the Argentine Institute of Standards and Certification (IRAM), and in turn, certified compliance with international standards through its membership in IQNet.

Two years later, he was awarded the Gold Medal in the National Award for Quality of Justice (PNCJ), organized by the Ministry of Justice and National Human Rights, in which he has partnered with organizations across the country.

In 2021, it achieved re-accreditation of the Quality Management System (QMS) in accordance with the requirements of the IRAM-ISO 9001:2015 standard.

Vanguard in the search

The IMCiF team consists of Doctors, Biochemists, Engineers and Technicians with specializations, Masters and PhD degrees, some of whom are also lawyers and university professors who assist in the tax criminal investigation, analyze the evidence that will serve as evidence and collect the information necessary to study the causes or circumstances of various criminal acts.

The property, located at 1,008 km of Route 11, has the latest technological equipment in forensic medicine that includes departments of forensic pathology, clinical pathology and forensic medicine, and in forensic sciences there are laboratories of forensic chemistry, forensic toxicology and molecular biology. The facilities are shared with the Scientific Judicial Council, whose activity in forensic sciences is articulated with that of experts, making the aspiration for multidisciplinary a reality.