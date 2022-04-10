Employee well-being as a new KPI for companies

The arrival of Covid-19 in our lives has ended and locked up one of society’s biggest taboos: mental health. A topic of vital importance, but, so far, it has played a secondary role On a personal / individual level and even on a professional level.

Fortunately, in recent months, we are witnessing how mental health and well-being has begun to be the focus of debate in Congress, but also among friends, family, and co-workers, with whom we now talk openly about stress, difficulty sleeping, fears, anxieties, and even anxiety issues at work. Little by little we feel more comfortable expressing the challenges we face To achieve physical and mental well-being. A department, although it may not seem so at first glance, also has an impact on the economic recovery of companies and the performance of their work teams.

without going any further, Poor mental health can reduce our team performance by up to 35%, According to the report Return on investment in workplace mental health programs: Good for people, good for business.

Companies are increasingly recognizing that these issues affect their teams: In Spain, work stress causes nearly 30% of sick leave, which lasts an average of 83 days; And 24% of Spanish workers admit to taking sedatives on a regular basis, according to official data from the National Institute of Social Security.

In the same way, employees, especially the new generations, no longer look only at economic compensation, They expect their company to take care of them and offer them other benefits that complement their salary. Some benefits that should not only help with food or sports, now, companies have the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of their employees.

In such a fast-paced world in which we are exposed to many triggers, it is important to have the right information and tools to maintain our mental and emotional stability. and here, Technology plays an essential role, especially due to exposure to new work formats such as telecommuting.

Currently, economic effort, time constraints, and embarrassment or misinformation are the main barriers people face when seeking help. however, Technology has helped overcome these complications, by developing solutions that put mental health care within the reach of anyone Anyone who owns a smartphone or computer.

The Access to online therapy And self-care resources not only download face-to-face appointments, but also do a huge preventative work, which is key to significantly reducing the appearance of potential disruptions. In addition, the speed, ease of access, security, and privacy that this type of application provides has been a huge incentive for those people who have traditionally been reluctant to go to a professional.

Having experts in all kinds of matters related to well-being and mental health just a click away, plus podcasts and live sessions allow That access to these services has been normalized and is becoming more and more common.

In this sense, our platform helps prevent and manage daily activities at home or at work which are major causes of disorders such as stress and lack of sleep, Burnt or even anxiety.

In short, reducing summer workdays, diets, or telecommuting now are already a common expectation when a company wants to attract top talent. Now that technology has allowed this and has become a priority,How long will it take for employees to decline offers from companies that do not provide access to this type of platform?

*** Adrien Viñalesresponsible for Mindgram’s international expansion into Latin America.

