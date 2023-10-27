Ten key words to understand everything about artificial intelligence

AI includes keywords that are increasingly popular, so it’s important to understand them. Reuters/Dado Rovik/Photo/File

rise of artificial intelligence Perhaps it is a very prominent technological phenomenon, and keeping pace with these transformations becomes a challenge due to the large amount of information available. Amidst this intense flow of data, it becomes necessary to acquire a strong knowledge of technical language and understand the meaning of terms such as machine learning or deep learning.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of ​​computing that focuses on developing systems and technologies capable of performing tasks that require intelligence when performed by humans. This includes the ability to learn, think, solve problems, understand natural language, and cognition, among other cognitive skills. the Amnesty International It seeks to emulate human thinking and decision-making through algorithms and computational models.

machine learning (Machine learning In English) is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on developing algorithms and techniques that allow computers to learn and improve their performance on specific tasks through experience and data analysis, without the need for explicit programming. At its core, machine learning seeks… Qualifying For machines so they can recognize patterns and make data-based decisions.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the term AI has become more widely known. Reuters/Dado Rovik/illustration/archive photo

deep learning (Deep learning In English) is a sub-discipline of machine learning that focuses on training deep artificial neural networks, also known as deep neural networks. These networks are designed to model and solve complex problems and perform data processing tasks that involve a large number of features or variables.

Deep learning has multiple hidden layers in its architecture, allowing it to automatically learn hierarchical representations of data at different levels of abstraction. This means you are networks They can learn simple features in early layers and then create more complex representations in later layers.

artificial neural networks (RNA), also known as neural networks or simply neural networks, is a fundamental component of the field of… Machine learning And the artificial intelligence. They are inspired by the workings of the human brain and are designed to perform information processing tasks similar to the way biological neurons process signals in the brain.

Artificial neural networks consist of nodes called artificial neurons or modules, which are organized into interconnected layers.

Companies like Meta have their own chatbots. (Goal)

A chatbot, also known as a chatbot or simply a bot, is a computer program designed to interact with users through conversations or chats, either through text also voice. These programs use artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and algorithms to understand user questions and requests and respond to them in an automated manner.

natural language processing (PLN) is the field of artificial intelligence that focuses on the interaction between computers and human language. Its goal is to allow machines to understand, interpret, and generate natural language in a manner similar to how humans do.

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on developing systems and algorithms that allow computers to interpret and understand visual content in the real world. This includes processing and Image analysis and videos to recognize objects, patterns, faces, text, and more.

Applications of computer vision are diverse and range from security and surveillance systems to self-driving assistants and medical diagnostics.

AI is trained to make its interactions with humans feel natural. (Illustrative image)

Speech recognition is a technology that allows computers and electronic devices to convert human speech into written text or digital commands. Because it depends on the processing Audio signals And natural language processing to interpret and transcribe what is said in a format that machines can understand and use.

Also known as Mining data In English, it is the process of discovering and extracting patterns, useful information and knowledge from large data sets. This field lies at the intersection of statistics, artificial intelligence, and database management. Its goal is to uncover hidden information or meaningful relationships that can help you make informed decisions.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a technology that uses software robots or “bots” to automate repetitive tasks, rules, and business processes that typically require human intervention in software systems and applications. these Robots They can perform a wide range of tasks, from entering data and extracting information from documents to performing calculations and communicating with external systems.