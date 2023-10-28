2024 Toyota Tacoma: Redesigned and improved

The Toyota Tacoma, the much-loved midsize pickup truck, will finally receive a complete facelift for the 2024 model year. This comes eight years after its last refresh and Tacoma fans have been eagerly anticipating this change. Despite facing increased competition in recent years, Tacoma sales have remained strong. The all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to address this issue by offering a better driving experience and improved features.

One of the major updates for the 2024 Tacoma is the introduction of a new chassis that it shares with the Tundra and Land Cruiser. This chassis is sized to fit the Tacoma and provides a solid foundation for the truck. The 2024 Tacoma will continue to offer multiple cab and bed configurations, as well as various designs, with more options available for the new model year. As for the suspension, lower trim models will have a traditional rear suspension, while higher trim versions will have coil springs for better ride and handling.

The engine lineup for the 2024 Tacoma has also been updated. The four- and six-cylinder engine options have been replaced with turbocharged four-cylinder engines. These engines provide improved performance and fuel efficiency. Additionally, a hybrid powertrain will be available as a top-of-the-line option, delivering more than 300 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Two- and four-wheel drive variants will be offered, and a manual transmission will be offered with the more powerful four-cylinder turbo engine.

Although we don’t yet have all the details about the 2024 Tacoma, such as driving dynamics and pricing, we do have an idea of ​​its interior and tech features. The Tacoma’s interior is like a miniature version of the Tundra’s interior, with a durable and functional design. Depending on the trim level, there will be a variety of color and material options, from cheerful accents to more sober colors. Luxury features such as wireless charging pads and heated/ventilated front seats will be available.

Technology-wise, the base models will come with a 7-inch display and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Higher trim levels offer options for a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment screen. The system is modern and responsive, with easy-to-use shortcut buttons for climate control and volume adjustment. However, some users have reported frustration with the navigation system and switching between Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Toyota’s original system.

The 2024 Tacoma’s dimensions place it in the midsize pickup truck category, competing with models like the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Nissan Frontier. It features a wide range of cab and bed configurations. There are two cab options: the Extended Access Cab with front seats only, and the Double Crew Cab with a rear seat and conventional rear doors. Bed lengths vary, with the Access Cab offering the longest bed as the only option. The Double Cab comes with a standard short bed, but a longer extended bed can be added.

As for performance and fuel economy, every 2024 Tacoma will come equipped with a turbo four-cylinder engine. The entry-level SR model will include a non-hybrid version with 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Uplevel models can be equipped with the Performance version, which produces 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque with the automatic transmission, or 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with the manual transmission. The jewel of the lineup is the hybrid powertrain, which combines a turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor and delivers an impressive 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

Pricing for the 2024 Tacoma has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be in a similar range to the current model. With its redesigned chassis, new engine options and enhanced features, the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma aims to provide an even better driving experience for its loyal fan base. Additional information on driving impressions, pricing and more detailed features will be available soon, as non-hybrid models go on sale later this year, followed by hybrid versions early next year.

