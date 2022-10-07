Telegram founder warns: stay away from WhatsApp

discord between Telegram and WhatsApp It’s spiced up every day, and to add more hair to the soup, the founder of the Russian messaging service, Pavel Durov, drew heavy criticism to the Meta social network.

in PublishedDurov argued that the risks of WhatsApp are greater than the benefits.

“Every year, we hear about an issue in WhatsApp that puts everything on users’ devices. Which means that there is almost certainly a new security flaw out there already. These problems are not accidental: they are planted outdoors. If a backdoor is detected and had to be removed, Another is added,” he began his speech.

Durov continued his criticism, “It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest person in the world: if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data can be accessed from every app on your device, like Discover Jeff Bezos in 2020. This is the reason why I deleted WhatsApp from my devices years ago. Installing it creates a portal to access your phone.”

Finally, the Telegram founder confirmed that it is not a pressure campaign to exit WhatsApp and go to his social network.

“I’m not pressuring people to switch to Telegram here. With over 700 million active users and over 2 million registrations per day, Telegram doesn’t need extra promotion. You can use any messaging app you want, but stay away from WhatsApp – it’s been a monitoring tool for a while. 13 years now.”

