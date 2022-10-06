Honoring Le Mans with the flavor of farewell

After a period of absence Ford brought back his legend Ford GT In 2016, not only to bring out a new version to compete among the best supercars of the moment, but also to win Le Mans again on the fiftieth anniversary of its first victory. In the famous version of Le Mans 66 which was recently turned into a movie. s He conquered it again, 50 years later, and took the victory in the LMGTE Pro class.

Now the American company wants to remember these two moments of glory in its great history in the competition in which it presents itself The latest special edition of the current Ford GT. Ford GT LM Edition Which is betting again on exclusivity.

20 copies only

That is, this new and final variable will arrive in total 20 units, the last 20 of the current generation of the American supercar featuring a carbon fiber body painted in Liquid Silver paint with red and blue accents in honor of the Ford GT nº 68 that won Le Mans in the 2016 edition. In fact, the carbon fiber can be painted red or blue to emphasize the model’s aerodynamics, including the front splitter, side and door sills, grille, mirrors, or rear diffuser, accompanying the carbon fiber wheels. Titanium nuts and black lacquered Brembo brake calipers. Another exclusive detail for this version is the 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust that offers a cyclonic design inside the tips to enhance the sound of the 660 CV V6 EcoBoost biturbo.

Also in the interior we find this commitment in blue and red in certain details, accompanied by carbon-fiber seats quilted in Alcantara with the driver’s seat in red or blue to match the rest of the details and Ebony for the passenger seat with stitching. Driver seat colour. Covered dashboard Ebony and Alcantara leathersuch as the roof, while carbon fiber elements in a matte finish are also present here.

The icing is the cake on the dashboard, 3D-printed using a unique alloy bespoke from the engine crankshaft leftover from a 2016 Ford GT (#69) that finished third..

The last epic

“With innovative materials, design and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other mass-produced supercar,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we wrap up this chapter in the Ford GT road car, the GT LM Edition gave us the opportunity to inject even more of the heart and soul of this champion model, in honor of our victory at Le Mans in 2016.”

The 2022 Ford GT LM Edition will begin delivering the first units this fall and finish production at the end of the year. This will be the latest in Ford’s impressive collection of special editions for this model, which includes Ford GT Heritage Edition by Daytona 66The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage EditionThe Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage EditionThe Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Editionor famousFord GT Gulf Heritage Edition Among many others.

