Teen thrown onto NY train tracks, another dead

A 25-year-old man was pushed onto the train tracks Tuesday on the platform of the 6 train at the Union Square station on 14th Avenue in Lower Manhattan.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Monday around 9.30 pm.

The youth was pushed by an unidentified person. After being thrown onto the tracks, a group of people waiting for the train pulled him out and back onto the platform.

According to the Daily News Portal, the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a head injury, but is stable.

Prior to this event, a homeless woman in her 40s died last Saturday after being struck by a train at Penn Station on 34th Avenue in Lower Manhattan.

According to the New York Post, the woman was on the tracks when she was hit by a train on the 1/2/3 line. The incident took place around 6.00 am.

According to the newspaper, the train conductor tried to stop in time but hit the woman.

This year, the NY Journal highlights a long list of dramatic situations on New York trains, including youths surfing cars, murders, assaults on users, defamation, robberies and murders.

This highlights that last April 2022 was one of the most violent in NY train history since its inception in 1904.