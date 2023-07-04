Subordination to Moscow at full speed: Putin invited to Cuba and Russian language lessons on TV

The subjugation of the Cuban regime to Moscow continues its course at full speed. The relationship between the allies continues to make headlines as a Invite Vladimir Putin to Cuba And the next registration of Russian language lessons are broadcast on state television.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) has an invitation, but I don’t know how his plans will fit,” Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cuba, Viktor Koronelli, told the RIA Novosti news agency. Reuters.

Coronelli said so It is too early to talk about preparations for Putin’s visit to CubaHowever, there are “meetings at the highest level.”

In this sense, he remembers the visits of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the island; Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin; Advisor to the President Maxim Oreshkin, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

“Just this census, I think is really an indication of the level of our relations,” said Coronelli, who also last June mentioned the Cuban prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, has paid a ten-day visit to Russia Even when he had a private meeting with Putin.

Russian language lessons on state television

This was announced last week by official Vladimir Shkunov, a member of the Council of Experts of the Russian government The University of Havana prepares Russian language classes to be broadcast on the educational channel of state television.

“several years, The State Institute of the Russian Language is represented at the University of Havana. AS Pushkin is currently implementing a TV lesson project, ”Shkunov wrote in Facebook Russia group for Cubans.

In association with the University of Havana, 12 scenarios for Russian classes for the basic level have been developed and are scheduled to be filmed in September with the participation of Russian teachers and Cuban students.. In total, 24 lessons are planned for each level.

According to the publication, “The first season will be shown in November on the educational channel of Cuban Television.”

At the beginning of June, The Ministries of Education of Russia and Cuba signed a document in Moscow on the creation of a working group for bilateral cooperation.

Previously, the head of Russian education, Sergey Kravtsov, had a meeting with the Cuban, Naima Trujillo, and with the Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluga. The ministers discussed the implementation of a The “International Humanitarian Project” called “Russian Professor Abroad”, with which it is expected to send two Russian professors to Cuba for the first time.

These professors will start their work from the new academic year 2023-2024, and The authorities expect that more teachers will travel to the island to teach Russian in the future.

On the same Monday it turned out to be the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO), one of Vladimir Putin’s leaders in his expansionist policy, has called for the return of Kremlin soldiers to the island. He asserted that the withdrawal of Russian forces from Cuba in 1993 was a “mistake”..

according to Mikhail Myagkovscientific director of the entity, Moscow needs to consider bringing its army back to Cuba To be better near us.

“The issue of the return of the Russian military contingent to Cuba will be related to the protection of Russian and Cuban interests, so it is worth considering,” Myagkov told the Russian agency. RIA Novosti.

The RVIO director noted that Russia is now actively developing economic, military and technical ties with Havana, so if it wants to deepen such ties, key Russian leaders should carefully study this possibility.