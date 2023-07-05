July 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How can you avoid an electric motorcycle fire in Cuba?

Phyllis Ward July 5, 2023 2 min read

There have been multiple fires related to electric scooters in Cuba in recent months.

In several cases, the outcome was fatal and other people were injured. Given the unfortunate rise in accidents of this nature, the fire department calls for some tips to avoid them.

The first thing to do is to let your Motorina battery cool down before you start charging it.

The same thing should happen once the process is complete. What time to wait? Experts recommend that the waiting period be between 30 and 45 minutes as a minimum.

It is essential to avoid the use of homemade or DIY lithium batteries, which are a frequent cause of raging fires. It is best to keep the original security hardware installed on the computer.

The firefighters also pointed out on TV Camagüey’s Facebook profile that modifications should not be made to the motorcycle that are contrary to the manufacturer’s prescriptions. It is also not recommended to charge him without due attention or prevent him from going beyond the time specified in the instructions.

Upload it, yes, but with moderation

One of the frequent suggestions is that the download is always supervised. Do not proceed to deliver it indoors or rooms without observing the charging process.

As is known, there are many house fires in the country due to Motorina’s mishandling when shipping it.

The material damages were also numerous. Many homes were reduced to ashes after explosions that were impossible to control in time.

A similar event occurred this week in a house in the center of Havana. Seven people, including two children, died in the fire. The reason for this was the explosion of one of the electric motorcycles that were charged at dawn today in the living room of the building.

See also  Havana drivers warn of burglaries near Jose Martí Airport

The Cuban Fire Department assures that a fire with these characteristics can be avoided if the indicated procedures are followed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Subordination to Moscow at full speed: Putin invited to Cuba and Russian language lessons on TV

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Neymar fined for violating environmental laws in Brazil

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cuba will export nearly 100 tons of pink shrimp in 2023

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Tony Costa: How was the meeting between Ala and Evelyn Beltran, her father’s new partner | Celebrities from the United States | nndaml | fame

July 5, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How can you avoid an electric motorcycle fire in Cuba?

July 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

New Mexico announces financial aid to its residents

July 5, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

How much does it cost to eat at Rivers Restaurant? Meet Mi Mi

July 5, 2023 Zera Pearson