Sub-Zero’s Dead Skin Day reveal and Warner Bros promise surprises at Triplemanía XXXI, AAA Wrestling’s event in Mexico

Being a fighting game that specializes in killing your opponent in brutal and innovative ways, it makes sense to see that Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios decided to celebrate the Day of the Dead with Mortal Kombat 1. The Mexican holiday will come to the game with an extension leather by Sub-Zeroand we will also have surprises awaiting us at the next Triplemanía, the event par excellence from AAA Wrestling.

Mortal Kombat 1 joins in the festivities in Mexico

starting from leatherAnd This Sub-Zero outfit will be available for free to all Latin American players who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1Those who pay for the game until September 18th will receive this amazing gift. If you don’t belong to LATAM or just want to wait it out, the leather It will arrive later (date not confirmed) as an individual purchase for all.

Fully entered with Triplemanía XXXI, this AAA Wrestling event will take place on August 12th, and although we don’t know all the details yet, Warner Bros. will appear at the event with “Surprises during the show” Related Mortal Kombat 1. It could be a new trailer, and more skins Or pretty much anything the studio can think of, but if we’re sure of one thing, it’s that it’s going to be something to do with Mexico.

Additionally, and as part of the collaboration with Lucha Libre AAA, Mortal Kombat will reveal a collection of official lucha libre skins themed to the most iconic characters from Mortal Kombat 1 “

Mortal Kombat 1 is gearing up for a big launch

And you see that Street Fighter 6 Came breaking records for Capcom, it is understandable that Mortal Kombat 1 He unleashes surprise after surprise to rival his longtime rival; In August, we’ll be able to enjoy the game if we keep it, which is a more attractive opportunity than ever because it’s also We will receive one leather Inspired by the Day of the Dead if we pay in advance.

Mortal Kombat 1 It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19thAnd we who have already played it can expect that the battle for the best fighting game of 2023 will become very exciting. We also remind you that the first kombat pack The game has already been revealed and features several interesting guests from Warner Bros., such as Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander himself.