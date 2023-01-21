Stephen Curry’s Impossible Shot by Half Court in Warriors vs. Celtics

To close out the first half against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA, Stephen Curry hit a shot with the Golden State Warriors before half court. Video!

“not of this world”, Post an NBA Latam account. And as! Stephen Curry He once again stunned the best basketball on the planet with a half-court shot in the game Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics from the trip NBA On January 19, 2023.

when it sounded Celtics Leading by two points at halftime, Curry showed up in all his glory to silence TD Garden with a shot that was impossible for humans to do. This is where the warriors would be witnessed 2022 NBA Champions He returned to witness the show ‘chef’.

The duel between Golden State Warriors And the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season came with a high dose of tension after that Insults Draymond Green and Klay Thompson complained about During the Grand Final in 2022. So Stephen Curry He wanted to make his mark again as he picked up his first Finals MVP award.

Curry came out of existence Compared to Michael Jordan for himself Steve Kerr And again it turns out that Steph is Modern MG. Despite the rivalry that developed between the Celtics and Warriors after the Dubs’ nickname, Boston fans didn’t hesitate to ask for autographs and pictures of the star guard. NBA. The harbinger of the impossible shot they were going to witness? probably…

Video: Curry’s impossible half-court shot in Warriors vs. Celtics

game clock Golden State Warriors against. Boston Celtics Note that there were 4.4 seconds left in Q2 and Jason Tatum He was carrying the ball after a turnover by Klay Thompson. I was headed for the hoop, however Stephen Curry He said wait a minute. Chef He stole the ball and fired a hat-trick from half of the field. Did he hit her? Explosion! Steve’s Impossible Triple Against the Buzzer: The gem of Dobbs’ overtime defeat to the Celtics by a margin of 118 to 121 points.