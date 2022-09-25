September 25, 2022

"Sometimes breathing is a matter of debate"; Tata Martino for his absence

Cassandra Curtis September 25, 2022 2 min read

Pasadena, California. /

Gerardo Martino absent from open training subordinate Mexican national team before the match against Peru cause a stirand strategist Came out to explain Who made this decision and mentioned it in your situation As coach of the national teamEverything caused a lot of controversy.

I didn’t think this should be discussed. “Sometimes breathing is a topic of discussion, and we will continue to breathe,” the strategist said at a press conference.

Tata confirmed this in This kind of event with fans usually The least they want to see is the coach For the national team, because the real idols are the players.

The fan doesn’t want to see me. I’m not saying they don’t like me. I drop shirts But then the players come and turn me on‘, he confirmed.

Take the time to watch Argentina

while the mexican national team I was training at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Gerardo Martino filled the time to see In the focus hotel Match between Argentina and Honduras.

“Four or five weeks ago they told me if there was a possibility to open training. There was no problem. We prepare the game all week and the day before the match. we will It has nothing to do with football players and it would have been better to be with Argentina to be in the field.

