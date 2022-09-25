Colombia vs Guatemala: result, summary and goals of the friendly match by FIFA date | Video | Total Sports

Colombia against. Guatemala FIFA clashed with an international friendly match on Saturday 24 September. The transfer of one of the most attractive matches of the day was the one responsible for DirecTV Sports And the snail toys , DirecTV sports app, Karakol TV. Cavateros kept the win thanks to comments by James Rodriguez (40), Luis Sinistera (57 min), Rafael Santos Puri (76 min) and Yasir Asprilla (89); While Santis (90 minutes) is discounted for the CONCACAF team.

Colombia will play again next Tuesday, 27 September against Mexico.

Colombia 4-1 Guatemala

At the start of a new operation, now led by Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia It will be measured by Guatemala in the United States. Follow minute by minute stats, accidents, goals, interviews and match results that will take place at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Columbia vs. time. Guatemala Online

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 8:30 pm

Spain: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday 25 September)

TV Channels Colombia VS. Guatemala Live

Colombia vs. Guatemala will be one of the most attractive matches on Football Day in the world. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey and will be broadcast in Colombia by DirecTV Sports, Caracol Play, DirecTV Sports App and Caracol TV. In the rest of South America, it can be watched via DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and also via YouTube and Bet365.

This is how Colombia and Guatemala come

The disappointing qualification for the World Cup in Qatar is already a thing of the past for Colombia. “Tricolor” has no choice but to think about the future, which is why it is already working. With Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo, part of the team led by Jose Nestor Pekerman a few years ago.

“It’s the only FIFA date we have all of a sudden. If the qualifiers[for the 2026 World Cup]start in March, it is said”Lorenzo, who took office in June, said at a news conference.

Along with veterans such as James, Cuadrado or Falcao, who have come under fire for the Qatar World Cup qualifier fiasco, there will be many invited to renew the coffee squad, such as Liverpool striker, Luis Diaz, and Leeds winger, Louis Sinister.

The press questioned the recall of James Rodriguez, who was recently introduced by his new team, Olympiacos of Greece, after a stint at Qatar’s Al Rayyan.

“He is a player who has given a lot to Colombian football, and I think he has a lot to offer. I was with him personally and I noticed him a lot of commitment (…) he convinced me”Lawrence explained.

Guatemala comes in the lead, which remained in the first round of the CONCACAF qualifiers with the goal of Qatar 2022 led by Mexican Luis Fernando Tina.

Alliances of Colombia and Guatemala

Colombia: David Ospina, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mujica, Wilmar Barrios, Luis Sinistera, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Radamel Falcao, Oscar Estupinan. DT: Nestor Lorenzo.

Guatemala: Richard Jerez, Jose Morales, Carlos Megia, Gerardo Gordillo, Oscar Castellanos, Jose Carlos Pinto, Alejandro Galindo, Rafael Monteiro, Rodrigo Saravia, Luis Martinez and Rubio Rubín. DT: Louis Tina.