Solani Solano becomes a new player in Olympia. Honduras signed for three years

2023-01-02

After various rumors, the Olympia Sports Club On Monday confirmed the star signing for the Honduras winger, Edwin Solani Solano contract for three years.

The white team announced, via social networks, a new addition to the 35-time national champion. The meringue added its second highest rise to Clausura 2023 and Concachampions.

after leaving abroad Michael CherinosOlympia reinforced this position with the former Motagua player, Kevin Lopez And the previous marathonSolani Solano.

Olympia statement regarding the signing of Solano

“Club Deportivo Olimpia would like to inform its fans to the sports press that today our club has reached an agreement with the player Edwin Solani Solano Martínez,” the flyer began.

“Solano works in the position of a midfielder, and he played last season with CD Marathon, from the National League and with participation in the national team, so he has a lot of experience that will undoubtedly be an important contribution to our club,” about the position in which the fast-paced footballer plays.

“Edwin Solano will wear the Olympic jersey for the next three years,” concludes Olympia’s official statement about the signing of Solani Solano.