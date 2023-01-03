Purge in a white shop? Real Madrid and the seven players who will leave at the end of the season

Yes good real madrid Marches as leader of LaLiga Santander and has a presence in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and has 7 players on the list who could say goodbye to the club at the end of the 2022-2023 season.
And it is that these seven players finish their contract in June 2023, so they will be free to come to another club in Europe completely free of charge. point to Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Mariano Diaz.
Obviously, there is a possibility that the board of directors led by Florentino Perez will renew his contract for another season, but others may be in recent months in the white store.
Mariano Diaz is one of those who have a high probability of leaving Real Madrid, as the board of directors wanted to loan him this season because he was not in Ancelotti’s plans. However, he had to stay by the player’s decision, so the contract is expected to expire until he is released.
When does Real Madrid play?
Real Madrid’s next match will be against Cacerinho in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. It will take place on Tuesday, January 3, starting at 3:00 pm Peruvian time.
