SMN Director, Celeste Saulo, receives the CONEX Prize in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

This Tuesday, at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, A The 44th Connex Awards Ceremony, This year in the Science and Technology category.

She welcomed Celeste Saulo, Director of the SMN and Secretary-General-elect of the World Meteorological Organization Merit Diploma in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences category.

“This award fills me with pride and I feel profound gratitude. Furthermore, knowing that they evaluated the last 10 years of my career, 8 of which I was at the helm of SMN, I feel that the work in this role has been recognized by the grand jury. “This award fills me with pride and I feel profound gratitude,” Saulo said. : “This means that the SMN takes a leadership role in the scientific field, something I personally proposed when I agreed to lead the organization, to link it more strongly to the scientific and technological roots for which it was founded.”

Conex awards 10 activities and each year it is awarded to a different activity, so that each activity is repeated every 10 years. In 2023, it was the fifth edition of Science and Technology, which was delivered in 1983, 1993, 2003 and 2013. On this occasion, Outstanding figures of the past decade (2013-2022) in 21 disciplines were awarded.

Speaking during the ceremony was Louis Ovcevic, President of the Connex Foundation; Alberto Kornblit, President of the Grand Jury of the Conex Awards 2023; Andrea Jamarnik, representing the 100 laureates and the country’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Vilmos.



in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, in 2023, In addition to Saulo, Carolina Vera, Riccardo Astini, Andres Volguera and Juan Otamendi were awarded.

Saulo holds a PhD in Atmospheric Sciences and has been running the SMN since 2014. “Sharing this painting with so many extraordinary figures truly moves me. I have nothing but words of gratitude,” Saulo added.

On top of SMN He led an institutional modernization that includes a new headquarters, integration of supercomputers to compute digital models, a new forecasting system, a new early warning system, and new digital platforms.among other things.

He has collaborated in numerous scientific programs of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) for more than 15 years. in In 2014, he became the Permanent Representative of Argentina to the World Meteorological Organization. In April 2018, she was elected as Second Vice-President of the World Meteorological Organization, and in June 2019, she became First Vice-President. In this position, he chaired the WMO Research Council.

His research has been fundamental to better understanding the South American monsoon system and the associated patterns of precipitation and circulation during the warm season. In recent years, he has deepened his activity in interdisciplinary problems such as wind energy production, agricultural applications and early warning systems.

She is the author or co-author of more than 60 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. She has supervised numerous students at both undergraduate and graduate levels and served as principal investigator on 23 research projects funded by national and international agencies.

in September 2023, appointed as an honorary member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), A prestigious recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations in the weather, water and climate community.

he She will assume her position as Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization on January 1, 2024. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.