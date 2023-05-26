Sharon Stone turns up the heat in the networks with an impossible topless at 65 years old

thefor the actress Sharon Stone He surprised all his social media followers with his recent posts. American actress, who was one of the most popular stars of the 90s thanks to her blockbuster movies like ‘Basic instinct’ He leaves nothing to the imagination with his stunning looks at the 65-year-old. With a Dolce & Gabbana bikini with a light green leopard print, she stated in her post: “ready for summer”which has already collected more than 260,000 likes, including one Your father’s gift.

His 3.7 million followers were shocked by his photo. “The Girl Still Got It”, “OMG Don’t Hurt Them! Kill!” and “Iconic!” “It was just a few comments left under upload.”Sharon, you look great at any age. Keep doing it and don’t listen to the haters. You look great, fit and healthy And another supporter outpouring.

A gesture she already made last year, when she also appeared in nets with a stunning bikini. On that occasion the previous model She showed off her figure in a black swimsuit During a pool party at his mansion in Beverly Hills. In late July, Stone ditched her bikini top for a photo she posted to Instagram of herself in a green leopard print bottom with a beach towel draped over her shoulders, Topless.