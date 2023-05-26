Yanet García promotes her exclusive content in a pink swimsuit. How much does she earn from OnlyFans?

Yannette Garcia She created a buzz on social media with her beauty and style. in your account instagramfamous “weather girl” Share a clip featuring the Cute pink swimsuitsee it out promotion its digital platforms and Exclusive contentwho wins it Only fansWhere she became one of the most famous Mexicans, but how much you charge.

the influencers It was one of the first Mexicans to join the “blue page”, the controversial network in which it is ranked, in fact, as one of the most successful and most profitable, along with Celia Laura and Monterey Hardly Ruiz. And the same platform on which her curvaceous silhouette flaunts an alluring look of lingerie or pretty Swimsuitscrowning herself as one of the appearance queens.

Yannette Garcia falls in love in a pink swimsuit

“Join me,” was the text Garcia He shared the photos on the Meta platform, where he confirmed that he is a celebrity who is not afraid to show his figure in small and tight pieces, which are ideal for highlighting his personality, especially when seen in clothes. beach or pool, as she did this time in a pink outfit.

Yanette falls in love in a pink swimsuit. Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia

The former model and conductor from Monterey has gained many followers on social networks, such as instagramwho has 14.8 million fans, and flaunts them with the most beautiful outfits, as he appeared on Friday afternoon wearing a loose-fitting swimsuit halter With a high V-neckline and cut-out design chopped offfor his flirtatious under-bust cut.

Garcia He started his media career in his native Monterrey, Nuevo León. In 2013, she participated in the selection of Nuestra Belleza to represent her state, but although she was not lucky, in 2015 she became known as “The Weather Girl” for being in charge of the weather department of the “Gente Regia” programme. , a job that got her to appear on national television on the morning show, “Hoy”.

A beautiful weather girl appeared in her nets. Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia

How much do you earn on OnlyFans?

at the moment, Yanet Crystal Garcia San Miguel, 32, lives in the United States, specifically in New York City, and is one of the most successful Mexicans in Only fanswhere people from all over the world share content, not all provocative content, for which they receive monetary rewards, and beautiful Mexican is one of the best paid, since it has many paying fans $20 a month, about 350 pesos.