It has a demand of 2 million GAP

Kanye West He finds himself in the middle of a legal battle when his former business partners Gap They filed a $2 million lawsuit against him. The lawsuit, filed by Art City Center, accuses The Gap Inc. By breaching her contract, the court documents she obtained radaronline.com Highlight the details.

Art City CenterInc., a business that owns a building on 6th Street in Los Angeles, claims this Gap He signed a one-year lease for the facility from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. The lease was subsequently extended. in 2022.

as orderd Gap She agreed to pay $104,666.67 in monthly rent and an additional $8,333 per month for parking costs. The agreement expressly prohibited any unauthorized modifications to the building.

but, Art City Center claim it Gap Making many unapproved modifications to the facility, and leaving it in a state that has not been returned to its original state.

As of September 2022, Art City Center He claims to owe $822,000 in damages, which is still accruing at a rate of $164,000 per month. They are seeking additional damages, bringing the total claim to $1.5 million.

The company denied allegations of wrongdoing.

The lawsuit was filed around the same time that Kanye West ended his relationship with him GapAlleging the company’s breach of its obligations. response to a request Art City Centre, The Gap He denied all allegations of wrongdoing, stating that “approved legal requirements” prevented them from executing the lease according to its terms.

Gap counters now Kanye West Personally, noting that they partnered with him in June 2020 to create new clothing design lines. The company claims that Kanye made alterations to the building without their consent, in violation of their agreement.

Allegedly, these alterations required repairs and restoration, which resulted in gap He demanded $2 million in damages from Kanye.

Below , Kanye West He has not yet responded to the demands, leaving the legal dispute hanging in the balance. The outcome of the case will determine the financial implications for both parties involved, highlighting the responsibilities and implications of the business relationship.