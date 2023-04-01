SEPyC and CONFIE will teach Math and Science Diplomas

advertisement

Culiacán, Sinaloa. – The Ministry of Public Education and Culture, together with the General Coordination for the Promotion of Scientific Research and Innovation (CONFIE) and the Sinaloa Science Center, will start with the interest of the second generation of teachers who will be involved in this. Get training through mathematics and science diplomas starting March 31.

The training offer consists of diplomas “Enhancing Academic Performance in Mathematics for Primary Education Teachers”; “Opening the horizons of science for everyone in the preschool classroom” and “Teaching and learning of the natural sciences in a New Mexican school setting” for the elementary and secondary levels, the latter being a new proposal they can access.

It was March 17th when the registration call opened, the Primary Academic Coordinator, Beatrice Elisabeth Cano-Felix, explained, with great success increasing the number of teacher groups who would have access to attend to 34 to 16 sessions. Which consists of a mixed method: 13 face-to-face sessions and 3 simultaneous sessions distributed in modules.

Nearly a thousand teachers, among other educational personalities, will start diploma courses on March 31: “Opening horizons of science for everyone in preschool classrooms”, “Teaching and learning of the natural sciences within the framework of the New Mexican School”, for primary and secondary teachers, As well as a diploma on “Enhancing Academic Performance in Mathematics for Basic Education Teachers”; the educational official indicated that among them are personalities such as teachers, teaching technicians, principals, supervisors, heads of sectors and educational technical advisors.

Last February, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the Minister of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez Nava, awarded certificates of appreciation to 560 teachers who became professionals in mathematics and science, who constituted the first generation of this effort which in this version represents an investment of 4 million pesos.