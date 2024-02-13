Schools closed and flights canceled: More than 20 million people on alert due to winter storm in Northeast US

Parts of the northeastern United States are facing dangerous storm surge Warns more than 20 million people There will also be school closures, flight disruptions and road travel warnings. Strong winds and more than a foot of snow are expected in some areas starting Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Heavy snowfall is forecast for the northern suburbs of New York City and southwestern Connecticut, where 12 to 15 inches are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) are possible off the coast of Massachusetts and 40 mph (64 kph) inland in southern New England.

Forecasters said it was difficult to predict the storm's path Models on Monday showed it moving further south, Snowfall can dampen forecasts.

“It's going to be a rough ride tomorrow morning,” Christina Speciale, a meteorologist with the weather service in Albany, New York, said Monday. “It's a fast-moving storm, so all will be clear by tomorrow afternoon.”

Until now, the A winter storm warning has been extended from AltonaThe agency is also predicting severe storms, heavy rain and flash flooding in western Pennsylvania, into southern New Hampshire, but also in parts of the Southeast.

Another government agency, the Climate Prediction Center, explained that a storm is pulling in cold air along the country's northeast coast, creating colder air from the north.

Meteorological Institute Maryland issued a warning this morning about the storm's move to bring rain Then snow fell, and a warning was issued for Frederick and Washington counties and areas in the west of the state.

Schools closed and warnings for road trips and flights

He The nation's largest school system in New York City It said it was moving classes to distance learning and closing its buildings Tuesday because of the impending storm.

“With several centimeters of snow, Poor visibility on roads and coastal flooding possible in our direction“We need to be prepared ahead of tomorrow's storm and take the necessary precautions to stay safe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

“If you don't need to be on the road tomorrow, stay home,” he said.

NYC Health Hospital, the nation's largest hospital chain, advised New Yorkers to take care of themselves and their neighbors by “helping those in need when it's cold outside.”

In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey told all essential executive branch employees not to report to work Tuesday.. Boston schools will be closed and parking restrictions will be in effect.

Similar lockdowns and bans were implemented in cities and towns across the region.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city's homeless shelters will remain open.

“With the arrival of our first major snowstorm this winter, city crews are ready to clear our roads and respond to any emergencies during the storm,” Wu said.

Transportation officials in Pennsylvania They urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and said that the vehicle restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday. On the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other major highways.

Airports in the region asked travelers to check with their airlines in case of cancellations and delays.

Power companies say they are preparing for possible outages caused by trees and branches falling on power lines.