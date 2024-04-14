April 14, 2024

Samadhi Zendejas shares a heated video amid controversy with William Levy

Lane Skeldon April 14, 2024 2 min read

The networks have exploded again due to the recent publication of Samadhi zendejas. The actress shared some pictures in which she dazzled with her stunning look.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding it William LeviShe broke the silence to clarify some things. She chose nature, ignoring what could be said about her person.

So much so that he didn't even limit the comments received Supportsalthough it is very powerful and humiliating in some cases.

Samadhi zendejas.

Heat mix


His latest Instagram performance was one of the hottest videos that, on the one hand, he fell in love with, and on the other hand, he broke water.

The clip is accompanied by a song whose lyrics also raised the temperature: “I love the way you kiss me, I can feel what you miss.”

Among the comments she received were those from a large crowd of her fans, who are always at the foot of the valley and are supporting her to the fullest at this time. On the other hand, those who point to it as the third in the dispute over what happened to the actor and his former partner, Elizabeth Gutierrezthey officially broke up.

“I have fallen off my pedestal”, “Persist, persevere, resist”, “Queen”, “No one can ever be happy with other people’s misery”, only a few of them wrote. Unpleasant reactions, in some cases, to which the samadhi reacted indifferently.

He added in another post that his family, his career, and his dreams are above all else: “Don’t be afraid to fail, be afraid of not trying.”

